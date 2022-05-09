Press Freedom: Why I had to flee Ghana in 2020 – Vim Lady

TV personality, Afia Pokuaa (alias Vim Lady)

Ghana slumps on latest Press Freedom Index

Government urged to address poor showing on Index



Vim Lady narrates attacks on her since she began political reporting



TV personality, Afia Pokua (alias Vim Lady) has disclosed that she had to flee the country in 2020 after receiving death threats.



In a post on her social media handle, she explained that she had to leave as a result of the inability of police to offer her protection upon receiving the threat.



She disclosed that the “operatives” after her life had accused her of changing election results. She alleged that although the police knew the “operatives” they were unwilling to protect her.

Vim Lady detailed this in a post chronicling attacks on her since she began political reporting.



“In 2020 when I received DEATH THREATS and an attack on my office after the election, I had to flee to safety for a month because even the police could not give me PROTECTION although they identified the operatives behind the threats who accused me of CHANGING ELECTION RESULTS” Vim Lady posted on her Facebook page.



The broadcaster cautioned against politicization of attacks on media and journalists.



The post by Vim Lady comes on the back of raging conversation on Ghana’s poor showing on the World Press Freedom Index.



The latest report released by Reporters Without Borders saw Ghana slump from the previously held 30th position to 60th globally and from 3rd place to 10th place on the African continent.

Read Vim Lady’s Full Post Below:



In 2009 when I was attacked by President Kuffour's security detail, he called me to offer his personal apology and dealt with the one involved.



In 2015 when I was attacked at NHIA, the Police failed to prosecute the case. The NHIA refused to apologize until they were ordered by High Court.



When Multimedia filed the civil case, a party BIG MAN led the legal team to court and told the court we deserved the BEATING because we were VEXATIOUS AND INTRUDED at the entrance of the office paid with TAXPAYERS MONEY.



In 2020 when I received DEATH THREATS and an attack on my office after the election, I had to flee to safety for a month because even the police could not give me PROTECTION although they identified the operatives behind the threats who accused me of CHANGING ELECTION RESULTS.

As for social media attacks and bullying



Some of these international reports must not be biased against WOMEN. No wonder most women are running away from political reporting.



STOP POLITICISING MEDIA ATTACKS



Journalists don't have the money to employ an army of bodyguards or sustain their families after they are dead and gone.



Just sharing my truth & experience.

It is not compulsory to comment.



