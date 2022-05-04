Press freedom: Akufo-Addo's era is the worst – Manasseh

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Ghana drops in 2022 press freedom ranking

Several African countries placed ahead of Ghana in the press freedom ranking



Ghana placed 60th on World Press Freedom ranking



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has declared the reign of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the worst in terms of media freedom in Ghana from the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



Manasseh recounts the era of President Akufo-Addo as the worst for journalists in Ghana, taking into account his years of practice.



"I have been doing journalism since Kufuor. And, in my view, Akufo-Addo's era is the worst for journalists in Ghana," he wrote on his Twitter page.



The comment by Manasseh is on the back of Ghana's performance in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

With a score of 67.45, Ghana has dropped some 30 places from its 2021 position to 60th.



On the continent, Ghana has also been relegated significantly in the ranking, which borders on the safety and freedom of journalists.



Some African countries, including Namibia, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Gambia and Niger, all placed ahead of Ghana in the latest ranking.



"Although the country is considered a regional leader in democratic stability, journalists have experienced growing pressures in recent years. To protect their jobs and their security, they increasingly resort to self-censorship, as the government shows itself intolerant of criticism," the World Press Freedom indicated in its latest ranking released May 3, 2022.



"The 2019 information access law authorises journalists to demand information of national interest. However, a clause in the law allows a fee to be charged if the information requested is in a language other than English – a provision used to deny journalists' access to the information they seek," it added.





The report further said: "In addition, one-third of media outlets are owned by politicians or by people tied to the top political parties. The content they produce is largely partisan. In Ghana, most media outlets face financial problems, reflected in low salaries and poor working conditions for journalists. Frequently, new newspapers are launched only to fold in a few months due to the inability to meet production costs.



"State-owned media, for their part, benefit from government advertising contracts and payment for publishing news items. Government advertising is awarded through a non-transparent and inequitable process."







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



