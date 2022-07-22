0
Menu
News

'Press freedom is cherished in Ghana, as it is in US' - U.S Ambassador's message GJA Prez

76609363 Virginia Palmer

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The American Embassy has sent a congratulatory message to the new President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, on his election to that high office.

A statement from the Embassy, signed by the Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, issued on Thursday, 21 July 2022, said: “On behalf of the US Embassy, please accept my congratulations on your election as President of the Ghana Journalists Association”.

The Ambassador also expressed her continued cooperation in support of the professional development of journalists and journalism students, adding that “press freedom is a cherished value in Ghana, as it is in the United States; and a cornerstone of accountable democracy”.

“I hope to be able to meet you and your leadership team in person very soon. Until then, please accept my best wishes for your success in your leadership role”, the statement concluded.

Below is the statement:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
'I'll go hard on gov't, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP
How Barker-Vormawor ‘dared’ Nat'l Security at KIA
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses