'Press freedom is cherished in Ghana, as it is in US' - U.S Ambassador's message GJA Prez

Virginia Palmer

The American Embassy has sent a congratulatory message to the new President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, on his election to that high office.

A statement from the Embassy, signed by the Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, issued on Thursday, 21 July 2022, said: “On behalf of the US Embassy, please accept my congratulations on your election as President of the Ghana Journalists Association”.



The Ambassador also expressed her continued cooperation in support of the professional development of journalists and journalism students, adding that “press freedom is a cherished value in Ghana, as it is in the United States; and a cornerstone of accountable democracy”.



“I hope to be able to meet you and your leadership team in person very soon. Until then, please accept my best wishes for your success in your leadership role”, the statement concluded.

Below is the statement:



