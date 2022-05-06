0
Menu
News

#PressFreedomDayOnGMABC: Multiple retractions affect your credibility – GJA to journalists

D9A18E4F 6FF1 4D33 9CB2 56571A45F6E4 470x406.jpeg?fit=470%2C406&ssl=1 Linda Asante-Agyei

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Linda Asante-Agyei, has called on its members to report nothing but the fact.

With credibility and truth as the key tenets of journalism, she disclosed some journalists consistently disregard these. 

“Journalism plays a peculiar role when it comes to the dissemination of information. Because there is the freedom of the press doesn’t mean we have the freedom to do anything we want. Per our role as the media, we are supposed to report nothing but the truth,” she told Samuel Eshun in a Special Discussion dubbed: “Is Journalism Under Surveillance?” on e.tvGhana. 

According to her, it is unfortunate there are journalists who do not report the facts, but choose to report on rumors “which generate into something else and then come apologize and retract.”

Raising concerns about constant apologies and retracting by journalists, she added, “Once you keep retracting your credibility falls. Journalists need to report the facts and do the right thing. Some of us think we can do all we want and that’s what we speak against.” 

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Ghanaian woman caught in €4,000 money laundering scheme in Ireland spared jail time
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo