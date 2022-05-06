PressFreedomDayOnGMABC: Multiple retractions affect your credibility – GJA to journalists

Linda Asante-Agyei

Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Linda Asante-Agyei, has called on its members to report nothing but the fact.

With credibility and truth as the key tenets of journalism, she disclosed some journalists consistently disregard these.



“Journalism plays a peculiar role when it comes to the dissemination of information. Because there is the freedom of the press doesn’t mean we have the freedom to do anything we want. Per our role as the media, we are supposed to report nothing but the truth,” she told Samuel Eshun in a Special Discussion dubbed: “Is Journalism Under Surveillance?” on e.tvGhana.

According to her, it is unfortunate there are journalists who do not report the facts, but choose to report on rumors “which generate into something else and then come apologize and retract.”



Raising concerns about constant apologies and retracting by journalists, she added, “Once you keep retracting your credibility falls. Journalists need to report the facts and do the right thing. Some of us think we can do all we want and that’s what we speak against.”