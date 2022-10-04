Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister

Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station executives are mounting pressure on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade and Industry Minister to enable him to focus on his presidential ambition, Hopeson Adorye has said.

The former NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso in an interview with Okay FM on October 3 extolled the qualities of Alan Kyerematen.



He stated that Alan Kyerematen has in the course of his lifetime distinguished himself and has patiently waited for his turn to be the flagbearer of the elephant party.



He indicated that the Trades Minister remains the only candidate amongst the lot whose names have popped up in the flagbearership race to retain the party in power in 2024.



Adorye stated that Alan Kyerematen’s appeal to electorates cuts across the political divide as well as persons belonging to the middle class.

“We are bringing him that is why we say ‘eduruwoso’. The question we must ask is which candidate won’t take us into opposition. All the aspirants are okay but which of them won’t take us to the opposition? It is only one person who will retain us in power.



“He is someone who appeals to the middle class, children, party members and is able to sway opposition members to vote for NPP. He is in the person of Alan Cash. Apart from him, no one else. Nobody can find fault with him because he is a man who has distinguished himself. Alan has comported himself when it comes to adhering to NPP’s ban on a campaign,” he said.



On the occasion of the Trades Minister’s birthday yesterday, Adorye said party members throng the minister’s office to celebrate with him while also urging him to resign from his role in government.



He expressed confidence that NPP delegates will vote massively for him in the race in which he is expected to come up against some other heavyweights in the party.

“On his birthday today [October 3, 2022], party delegates are in his office to prevail on him to leave his appointment in government and come and lead the party. The Bible says they that wait shall renew their strength. If you look at the way Alan has waited, even when in 2006 he attempted to contest he was prevailed upon to allow J. A Kufuor and others to lead.



“He waited patiently and prepared himself until now. God will make a way for him by Grace. If you have an objective, God will deliver on it for you if you are focused on it. With Christ in the boat, we will sail through. By 2024, about 140,000 out of 200,000 delegates to elect flagbearer will vote for Alan Kyerematen to win 2024 elections,” Adorye stated.



Further commenting on election 2024, the staunch supporter of Alan Kyerematen said that the opposition NDC have no choice but to bring former President John Dramani Mahama.



In a contest between the two candidates of the leading political parties, the former NPP parliamentary candidate said Alan Kyerematen will deliver a resounding victory for the governing party by obtaining 54% of the votes cast.

“It is the polling station officers who are bringing Alan as flagbearer. They are always asking him when he is stepping down from his role as minister. The people on the ground are mounting pressure for him to step down. NDC’s candidate is automatically John Mahama. John Mahama facing Alan…you will see NPP garnering 54% of votes cast. I’m sure on that,” a confident Adorye submitted.



Background



The New Patriotic Party, is bent on breaking the eight-year rotational power cycle between itself and the opposition party NDC.



Ahead of that, it is billed to elect a flagbearer next year. Some of the names which have popped up besides Alan Kyerematen include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong amongst others.

Political analysts however predict that the contest is going to be a two-horse race between Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



DS/PEN