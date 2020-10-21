Pressure mounts on ECOWAS Chair, Akufo-Addo to speak on violence in Nigeria

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Pressure is mounting on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak out on the ongoing #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality protests after force was reportedly used against the protestors.

Several reports said protestors had been killed in the Lagos on Wednesday night, scaling up not just the disaffection against the Nigeria government but the silence of Ghana’s president who is also president of the West Africa sub-regional body ECOWAS.



Several Nigerians and Ghanaians including high profile musicians, broadcasters and actors have taken to Twitter to express their misgivings over Mr Akufo-Addo’s long silence on the issues happening in the oil-producing West African nation.



Actress Yvonne Nelson in a tweet said “Where is the AFRICAN UNION (AU)? where is ECOWAS?? West African leaders, where are you?? ???????????????????????????????? speak for the people of NIGERIA! AFRICA AND THE WORLD IS WATCHING”



Private legal practitioner, actress and television personality, Sandra Ankobea also tweeted “Mr. President @NAkufoAddo please show some empathy. Please show the Nigerian youth that you care. Please show some authority as the Head of Ecowas. Thank you”



Co-host of the New Day show on TV3, Berla Mundi said: “Nigeria’s government has failed to protect its people ???????? How you open fire on unarmed civilians leaves me befuddled!!” Before urging that “Dear @NAkufoAddo please step.”



Blogger Mss Kwakyewaa also tweeted “People are dying in Nigeria. Nigerian citizens are being shot at. And ECOWAS and AU is silent? Bloody hell. Or is it because it’s not a 300-year old burning cathedral, that’s why @NAkufoAddo is keeping quiet?”

Actress Efia Odo said “African leaders, your silence is the loudest response. We have seen and heard from you. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW”



Stella Damasus said “They will expose themselves, they will fight themselves, they will soon be divided, they will accuse one another, they will be brought to justice and they will suffer for this. Naija leaders, make una wait & see. God’s justice go heavy pass our own. #NigerianLivesMatter #EndSARS”



The Cathedral has come up after President Akufo-Addo spoke out as the Notre Damme Cathedral burnt down in Paris. Musician Manifest, who said he is shocked by the silence of not just ECOWAS but the Africa Union too.



The theme on African leaders going silent was also strongly echoed by actress Lydia Forson who said “African leaders found their voice (very quickly) to wish Trump a speedy recovery.



But they’ve lost it when it comes to #EndSARS



History will not forget…”