Pressure mounts on NDC and John Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate for 2024 – Report

John Dramani Mahama, Former president and Daniel Demelevo

Ghanaian media personality Paul Adom Otchere has alleged that there is mounting pressure on former President John Dramani Mahama to drop his 2020 running mate, Professor Jane Nana Opoku Agyeman, and consider former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo as his running mate in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He alleged that the said recommendation stems from the belief in Domelevo's innocence when it comes to corruption allegations.



According to Paul Adom Otchere, multiple voices have urged President Mahama to consider Domelevo as a means to address and clear all corruption charges against him.



"Now, with the Domelevo victory in the Supreme Court, we have learned from grapevine sources that there is building enormous pressure on our friend President Mahama to choose a running mate.



"They are suggesting that, given all that has happened, President Mahama should change his running mate to address the corruption issue. President Mahama's current running mate for the 2020 elections is Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, but it is unclear whether she will be chosen again in 2024.



"They are advising President Mahama to select Domelevo as his running mate, as he is seen as someone who can tackle corruption and improve President Mahama's image in that regard. We are closely observing this situation.

“They say that President Mahama should make Domelevo his running mate and keep Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as a minister. The Ewe community, who traditionally provide strong support for the NDC, is also calling for their representation, as Domelevo is Ewe. This way, President Mahama can secure the Ewe votes and address the election challenges.”



Speaking on his Good Evening Ghana Show on Metro TV on June 10, 2023, he maintained that the pressure has intensified following Domelevo's recent victory in the Supreme Court, which has led to speculation about his potential role in the upcoming elections.



He added that Domelevo has been hailed as someone capable of tackling corruption and enhancing President Mahama's reputation in that regard, which has resulted in pressure on the former president.



"Can you imagine, my friend Domelevo as the running mate to President Mahama? That is the new agenda being pushed. There is immense pressure on President Mahama, which is why Professor Kwamena Ahwoi was compelled to state last week that John Mahama should retain Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang,” he added.



While Professor Jane Nana Opoku Agyeman served as President Mahama's running mate in the 2020 elections, it remains uncertain whether she will be chosen again in 2024.

John Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election. He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election.



However, he has been re-elected as the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2024 upcoming elections and has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:













AM/DO