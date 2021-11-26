Prestea MCE to set up 'informant' team to clamp down on illegal miners

Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni Valley

The Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni Valley, Isaac Dasmani, has promised to set up an informant team to clamp down on illegal miners in the area.

A mining pit that collapsed on Wednesday, November 24 at Wassa Essikma in the Prestea Huni vali Municipality claimed about ten lives.



Over 20 miners are reported to be in critical condition in the accident which occurred around 8 pm Wednesday night.



The four Survivors are currently receiving medical attention at the Wassa Nkran community clinic.



Speaking to sit-in-host for Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Nana Owoahene Acheampong, The Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni Valley Isaac Dasmani, noted that it is very difficult to identify persons who are into the act since some perpetrators do the act in their homes.

According to the MCE, the informant team will be tasked to report people mining in their homes and in their farms to the assembly.



“We will try and set up informants who will be in charge of reporting persons who indulge in illegal mining in their homes and other secluded places to the assembly because sometimes some of these persons who indulge in the act do it in their farms and their homes which is very far and not visited by people. We can only minimize the act since it is very difficult to identify these persons,” Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni Valley, Isaac Dasmani told Nana Owoahene Acheampong.



Isaac Dasmani also promised to enhance the education on the effects of illegal mining in order to sensitize the residents.