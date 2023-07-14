Previous and current govts have failed in the galamsey fight, let’s be decisive now – House of Chiefs

File photo

The National House of Chiefs has asked the government to take decisive action against illegal mining in Ghana.

The activities of illegal miners, according to House President Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, pose a threat to the country, and the government must take decisive action to address the issue.



Speaking at the General Meeting of the National House Chiefs on Thursday, 13 July 2023, in Kumasi, he said the chiefs are prepared to support the government towards this fight.



"The government must be decisive in dealing with galamsey, and we as chiefs must support the government in this fight. There is always a surge in galamsey activities during election years. During election years, both the government in power and the opposition party look unconcerned. During election years, our government; both current and past, do not demonstrate enough political will to deal decisively with the menace”.



The traditional ruler lamented that there is always a surge of galamsey in election years.

Ogyeahoho, who doubles as the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso traditional area, added that the fight against galamsey must be inclusive and intensified.



According to him, it is the sacred duty of chiefs to preserve the land because it is our heritage, and failing to do so constitutes a breach of duty.



He asserted that the chiefs’ failure to fulfil this sacred duty would not be forgiven by future generations.