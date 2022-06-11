Price of Iron rods in Ghana ‘directly affected’ by Russia-Ukraine war – Osafo-Maafo

Yaw Osafo-Maafo

The skyrocketing price of iron rods on the market has been blamed on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Europe by former Senior Minister and now Senior Advisor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.

According to Mr. Osafo-Maafo, many Ghanaians are unaware that iron rods used in building and construction in Ghana have been imported from Ukraine hence any disturbance in Ukraine is bound to have a direct hit on prices on the market. He argued that the same applied to wheat on the market.



“I was in Georgia when the Ukraine war started. Georgia is the next door to Ukraine. we never thought the Ukraine war will affect Ghana. I never thought of it. Not knowing about 30 to 40% of iron rods we use here are imported from Ukraine, wheat to is imported from there I never knew this,” he revealed.



Osafo-Maafo said while the war affects Ghana, Ghanaians are lucky to have Akufo-Addo as President because Mahama would have done worse in managing the economy.



“Akufo-Addo has managed the economy very well, if Mahama was President, the economy would have collapsed,” he said.

The local price of iron rods in Ghana has been rising meteorically over the last couple of weeks and months. A ton of iron rods which were sold in December 2021 at GHC6,200 sold at GHC8,500 in February 2022 and is now also up by over 20% more on the market.



Ghanaians have been faced with the continuous and persistent rise in the general price of goods and services in the country with chief amongst them being fuel prices which have continued to rise on a weekly basis.



The rise in the cost of living has not been met with a corresponding increase in wages and salary. Many Ghanaians are paid below the minimum wage and expected to survive in a country where prices of goods and services are constantly on the rise with inflation over 25% in May.