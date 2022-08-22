0
Menu
News

Prince Darmang: Watch highlights of new Hearts of Oak midfielder

Video Archive
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 MTN FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly completed the signing of midfielder, Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang.

The former TP Mazember midfielder has joined the Phobians after signing a three-year contract to play in the Ghana Premier League till the summer of 2025.

Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang was once in the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak and was part of the Phobia's team that competed in the 2017 GHALCA top 6 tournament.

However, he couldn't feature in the Ghana Premier League because the deal fell off before the start of the 2017/2018 season.

Five years after failing to join the Phobians, Prince Darmang has returned to the capital-based club after parting ways with Congolese-based club CS Don Bosco.

Ahead of the official presentation, here is the highlights of the new Phobian:



JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Related Articles: