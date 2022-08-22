Prince Darmang: Watch highlights of new Hearts of Oak midfielder

2022 MTN FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly completed the signing of midfielder, Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang.

The former TP Mazember midfielder has joined the Phobians after signing a three-year contract to play in the Ghana Premier League till the summer of 2025.



Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang was once in the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak and was part of the Phobia's team that competed in the 2017 GHALCA top 6 tournament.



However, he couldn't feature in the Ghana Premier League because the deal fell off before the start of the 2017/2018 season.



Five years after failing to join the Phobians, Prince Darmang has returned to the capital-based club after parting ways with Congolese-based club CS Don Bosco.

Ahead of the official presentation, here is the highlights of the new Phobian:







JE/KPE