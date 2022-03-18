0
Prince Harry to release a memoir about his life; Queen of England won’t be tainted

Prince Harry and his wife

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Sources say Prince Harry’s memoir which is set to be released this year will not paint a dirty image of the Queen of England.

Omid Scobie made this known while speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

The tell-all memoir will detail his experiences, life lessons, adventures and all that have helped shape his life.

However, no material in the book will speak ill of the Queen of England as Harry intends to celebrate her.

“ Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there [the book] that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever,” Omid Scobie said.

“He really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.”

The royal watcher continued, “I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.”

Sources say proceeds from the memoir will be donated to Charity.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop serious bombshells about UK Royal family and more in recent times.

Source: mynewsgh.com
