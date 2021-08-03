'Principled' Dampare deserves to be confirmed as IGP - #FixTheCountry convenor

Leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah

An organizer of the #FixTheCountry demonstration, slated for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, has commended Acting Inspector General Police Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, describing him as a principled man.

Mr. Ernesto Yeboah, Leader of the Economic Fighters League, speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm stated that the Acting IGP has assured them that the Police would provide them with the protection they need during the demonstration.



He was optimistic the Acting IGP would be exceptional if he is confirmed by President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the Ghana Police Service has over the years behaved like political police throwing their professional work to the dogs.



However, Dr. Akuffo Dampare has shown that he is a different person and would not do things anyhow.



Ernesto Yeboah believes the Acting IGP must restore the integrity and credibility of the Police.

He indicated that Dr. Dampare gave them his word that his officers would discharge their duty professionally without any form of intimidation.



Mr. Yeboah further assured the public that the #FixTheCountry demonstration would be peaceful.



He added that the demonstrators would not be presenting any petition to authorities because they believe the demonstration would send a clear signal to those in charge for them to do what was needful.



To him, if we have credible leaders, they would address the issues raised by the demonstrators and don’t have to depend on petitions.



The demonstration is expected to be held tomorrow Wednesday, August 4, 2021.