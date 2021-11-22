Prioritise TVET education to develop potentials of youth – Rwandan High Commissioner to African leaders

TVET provides ample employment opportunities even with low capital investments

The High Commissioner of Rwanda to Ghana, Dr Alisa Kirabo Kacyira, has urged African leaders to prioritize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to develop the potentials of the youths in the continent.

She said the surest way to build the future of the youths and the continent, is when TVET education receives all the necessary investments and logistics to ensure TVET institutions produce quality graduates.



Dr Kacyira said this yesterday at the Design and Technology Institute (DTI) graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at its Accra Campus.



A total of 77 students successfully graduated from a one-year intensive training programme in Precision Fabrication and Precision Quality, comprising 59 males and 18 females.



Dr Kacyira said, TVET provides ample employment opportunities even with low capital investments and become a prominent medium for foreign income.



She explained that the successful implementation of the TVET would help African countries be among the leading producers and suppliers of handicraft products in the world.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of DTI, Ms Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, was hopeful the students had gained all the needed skills.

She noted that some of the students during the programme developed prototypes of equipment and products for industry in Ghana and beyond.



“They have worked so hard and deserve all the praise we will give them today. They have come out with world-class products, and you can visit the fabrication workshop to see their products".



"At DTI we are aware that most of these students come from very difficult environments, so we provided the space for both training as well as for residential living".



"We taught these students self-reliance by ensuring that even though the MasterCard Foundation was paying 90 per cent of their fees, the students themselves paid the remaining 10 per cent”, Ms Swaniker said.



The Chief Executive Officer of Cadling Fashions and KAD Manufacturing Limited, Mrs. Linda Ampah, urged the graduating students to put the skills they have acquired to good use and set high standards for themselves.