Prioritise children’s education - Students to stakeholders

A photograph of some pupil sitting under a tree

Source: GNA

Some students in the Karaga District of the Northern Region have appealed to the government and other stakeholders to prioritize and support children’s educational needs to curb incidences of child labour in the area.

Ms Victory Oboh, a student from Neeisim Junior High School in Karaga, who read a statement on behalf of her colleague students, said it was important for the government and other stakeholders to institute measures to prioritize children's education to improve on their wellbeing.



She said this at an event jointly organized by Children Believe, World Vision Ghana, Right to Play and Regional Advisory and Information Network System (RAINS), to mark the International Day Against Child Labour, in Karaga.



The event, which was on the theme: "Act now to end child neglect and abuse", sought to accelerate action to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Eight.



Ms Oboh said, "children are the future of the world, hence, government and other stakeholders need to prioritize our education to guarantee our success in future".



Mr Timothy Akanpabadai, Northern Regional Operations Manager at World Vision Ghana, in a speech read on his behalf, reiterated the need for policymakers to address challenges confronting children’s access to education in the country.

He said; “this is necessary because it will benefit the next generation of the global workforce, which requires a concerted and integrated approach to eliminating child labour and promoting a culture of prevention on occupational safety health”.



He advised parents to stop relying on their children for financial support and indicated that they should send them to school to help aid their growth and development.



Madam Esenam Kavi De Souza, Country Director of Children Believe, whose speech was read on her behalf, encouraged parents to provide educational needs for their children to maintain their interests and remain in school.



"We believe that children should be made to know childhood and our government and agencies must ensure that conventions on the rights of children are implemented," she said.