Prioritise cybersecurity – Ursula

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communication and Digitisation

The maiden governing board of the Cyber Security Authority has been inaugurated with a call for the needed structures to be put in place to ensure that cybersecurity is foremost in every Ghanaian institution to consolidate the country’s gains in the government’s digitalization agenda.

Speaking at the inauguration, Communications and Digitalisation Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as the chairperson of the governing board, said the establishment of the Cyber Security Authority following the passage of the Cyber Security Act is critical to sustaining the country’s continuous growth in digitalization.



“We all recognize that digitalization underpins our socio-economic development, and the security of our cyber installations and interactions is the other side of the digitalization coin.



“For we can’t sustain our efforts at building our digital economy without focusing on cybersecurity because cyberattacks undermine all our gains in digitalization.



“They could destroy our social and economic wellbeing as well as national security, and so cybersecurity, as envisaged by the law, is very much a part of this country’s security apparatus,” she stated.



The 11-member governing board includes Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, (Chairperson); Albert Kan-Dapaah, Ambrose Dery, Dominic Nitiwul and Albert Antwi-Boasiako.

The rest are Prof. Boateng Onwona-Agyeman, Mr. Carl A. Sackey. Mad. Adelaide Benneh-Prempeh. Mad. Esther Dzifa Ofori. Mrs. Mavis Vijaya Afakor Amoa; and Mr. Reginald Botchwey.



Establishing CSA critical milestone



Continuing, the communication and digitalization minister commended the government and Parliament for passing the Cybersecurity Act, 2020, noting that the government within the last five years has “taken our cybersecurity development seriously, and establishment of the Cyber Security Authority is one of the critical milestones achieved”.



Ghana, according to the latest global cybersecurity index by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), is third on the African continent and 43rd globally when it comes to safe cyberspace.



This, therefore, means the government needs to put in place the required infrastructure to ensure consolidation of the gains made within the last five years, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said.

“We do have a tall order, and I charge the Director-General and management of the Authority to focus on the implementation of the regulatory measures – including protection of our critical information infrastructure, operationalization of section 29 of the Cyber Security Act to ensure that we get sustainable funding for implementation of the law that has been passed,” she urged.



She said she is confident that the expertise represented on the board, and the experience they all bring on board, will be instrumental in the fight against cybercrime and improve Ghana’s cybersecurity profile.



“We need to pull all the expertise available in the country on board to ensure we succeed in this venture that we have embarked on. I look forward to a good working relationship with you all to achieve a secure and resilient digital Ghana,” she said.