Prioritise financial support to mothers – KATH MBU to Philanthropists

Philanthropists urged to give priority attention to mothers

Management of the Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi have advised pregnant mothers to take their referral from primary healthcare facilities or hospitals to the KATH for further care at any point during the gestation period more seriously.

This will help save them from pregnancy complications in order to preserve their own lives and that of the unborn babies.



A Staff Midwife at the Unit, Fuseina Haruna, gave advice when officials of the MTN donated hampers of assorted gifts to babies born on Christmas Day.



Madam Fuseina Haruna expressed worry that some expectant mothers on referral to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital sometimes look for reasons to delay reporting for Specialists Care, thereby endangering their health and sometimes the unborn Child.

The Staff Midwife pleaded with philanthropic individuals, groups and organisations wishing to donate to patients at the Mother and Baby Unit to give priority attention to the mothers, because some of them remain in detention for weeks and even months, exposing them and the babies to infections as a result of piled up medical bills.



The MTN Fixed Band Manager for the Northern Sector, Godfred Kwarteng, noted that about 500 hampers were donated to Christmas babies at selected hospitals to make the birthdate memorable for the mothers and babies. Each Hamper is valued at GHC300.