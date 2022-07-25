Prioritise girl child education - Educationist

Head Teacher of the Odumse D/A Basic School, Emmanuel Akwo

Head Teacher of the Odumse D/A Basic School, Emmanuel Akwo, has advised parents and guardians, especially those in remote areas, to make the girl child's education and discipline their priority.

That, he said, will help build confidence in girls and equip them with the requisite information and skills to make better decisions which would translate them into agents of change in society.



Mr. Akwo also bemoaned the increased rate of teenage pregnancies in those areas, stressing that they hinder development.



"We need to take the girl child education seriously; they build societies. When these girls are educated, they are in the best position to make better judgements, and certain menaces like teenage pregnancy will slow down," he said.



Mr. Akwo stated this at the launch of the Odumse D/A Basic School's 70th anniversary in Odumse.



Launch

He also stated that education is one of the quickest and most efficient methods of encouraging economic growth in any nation. The launch coincided with the unveiling of the anniversary logo and was on the theme: "Seven decades of delivering quality basic education; The challenges, the gains and the prospects."



Commendation



Mr. Akwo applauded the parent-teacher association (PTA) for its many gestures toward the school's development all those years. He also thanked the Chief of Odumse, Nene Fiesu Gblie III, for providing lands for the school.



"It is our aim to educate each and every child here; we want to give our best and thank you all for buying into our mission. Parents and the chief of the land, we salute," Mr. Akwo noted.



Mr. Akwo recounted how the school was started under trees barricaded with palm branches with only 50 students.

"I recall how folks carried students on their shoulders to cross streams of water just to get to school; something we did with joy, love, high hopes, and expectations that through education, the town would be transformed," he said.



Mr. Akwo added that the school is a beacon, a lighthouse many neighbouring towns looked up to.



On the other hand, the School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Dodowa West, Elisabeth Ampofo, encouraged all stakeholders to help make the school one of the best in the circuit and the district.