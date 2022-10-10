Prioritise investment in mental health – MHA

File photo

The Mental Health Alliance has called on government to prioritise investment in mental health to enable the Mental Health Authority to deliver on its mandate, to help every Ghanaian enjoy mental health and wellbeing to the optimum.

The Alliance says it considers the long delays in implementing key provisions of the Mental Health Act 2012, Act 846 to enhance the rights of persons with conditions as troubling.



The Mental Health Alliance (MHA) made the call ahead of World Mental Health Day Celebration which is observed on the 10th of October every year.



Ghana will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2022 World Mental Health Day on the theme, ‘Making mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’.



The Mental Health Alliance in a statement expressed concerns that persons with mental health conditions in Ghana were experiencing many challenges in addition to their mental ill-health.

“This years’ World Mental Health Day celebration provides us with a unique opportunity to revisit our mental health policy, and Mental Health Act 2012, Act 846 which provides equal opportunity for everyone to enjoy mental health and to exercise their human rights.”



The MHA called on the board of Mental Health Authority to: establish the mental health review tribunal, establish regional visiting committees and prioritise adding mental health to the National Health Insurance Scheme



The Alliance said that investment in mental health was low, ranging between 0.5 to 1.9 percent particularly, in low-and middle-income countries.



“Our beloved country Ghana spends just 1.4% of total government health expenditure on mental health, and so the burden of mental ill health continues to grow, with serious consequences for the country’s economic and social development, as well as the health and wellbeing of its people. This situation has experienced very little improvement,” the statement said.