Prison inmate begs his victim for forgiveness after robbing him

Adjei William Twum is begging for forgiveness

Source: CrimeCheck Ghana

A 26-year-old inmate at the Kumasi Central Prison, Adjei William Twum, is begging for forgiveness from his victim whom he helped to rob.

According to him, he aided his friends who initiated the idea to rob the abroad-based man of an undisclosed amount of money.



He said the 'burger' frequently came to the drinking spot where he (Adjei William Twum), was a Disc Jockey when he arrived at Asante Akyem Juaso.



The remorseful inmate indicated that they broke into the victim’s house and robbed him when he was away drinking.



“My friends noticed the man when he arrived and informed me about it. They told me he had enough money on him so one night while I was disc jockeying, my friends called me out to escort them. They entered the house but I stayed outside till they finished stealing the money. I was not told the amount they stole,” he told crimecheckghana.org.



Adjei claimed he was not privy to the amount stolen, but he said he was given about Twelve Thousand Ghana cedis as his share.



“After the incident, I went home and I did not bother to ask of the amount they took. They sent me my share through mobile money,” he said.

He said he was picked up by the police while on his way home the same day he received his share of the booty after they were listed as wanted.



In court, Adjei said he pleaded guilty to the charges of theft and pleaded with the judge to be lenient with him. He said the judge granted his plea and sentenced him to three years imprisonment instead of five years.



In an interview with Crime Check TV GH, Adjei went down on his knees and asked the victim to forgive him for his vile act. “Please forgive me so that when I come out of prison you will not have any issue against me. It was not my plan to rob you but I was influenced by my friends so please forgive me,” he pleaded.



Time With the Prisoner



Crime Check Foundation (CCF) interviews inmates to bring forth the hardship they experience in prison to serve as a deterrent to others who are engaged in acts of crime.