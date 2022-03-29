Private orphanage homes appeal for government's support

Oforikrom area head pastor of the Apostolic church Ghana, Pastor Isaac Kofi Hughes

The deputy director of Ashan Children Home at Denase in the Afigya Kwabre south district of the Ashanti region, Madam Christiana Jim Konadu has appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency consider private children's home in its support.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the world economy has directly affected them when it comes to the support they receive from private individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropists.



She said the economic hardship has made it more difficult for people to regularly visit them with donations and other support as it used to be. She has therefore made a passionate appeal to the government to extend its support to the private orphanage homes as it does for the public ones.



Madam Christiana Jim Konadu made this appeal when the leadership of the Oforikrom Apostolic church of Ghana, presented a cheque of Ghc5,000.00 and dinned with Ashan Children's Home at the church premises.



The church moreover spent an amount of Ghc34,000.00 to support widows, old ages and orphans in the church.



On his part, the presiding Elder of the Oforikrom Apostolic Church, Elder Sampson Kofi Wiredu also urged the government to as a matter of urgency turn to deprived private orphanage homes as it does for the public ones. According to him, it was time the government showed love for these orphans within the private homes.

He revealed that it was very sad to see how most of these private homes fumble to pay their utility bills and sometimes lack facilities such as water, toilet etc.



He's of the view that the government doing this will help reduce street children and its potential dangers from the system.



He also advised other well to do individuals to always extend their hands to these helpless children who have no parents.



He urged individuals, institutions, churches, mosques and other combined organizations to regularly pay visit to these orphanages especially those within the private homes. He said it was a core duty of everyone to take care of these vulnerable.



Finally, the Oforikrom area head pastor of the Apostolic church Ghana, Pastor Isaac Kofi Hughes charged his fellow Christians to always show love to those in need.