Private school teachers to be given laptops with routers

GNACOPS after the launch at Janet Educational Complex will also distribute 1 million tablets

The leadership of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) says it will after Monday, August 2, 2021, distribute 200,000 brand new state-of-the-art core i7 laptops with routers to private schools teachers in the country.

Mr. Samuel Nyamekye, the spokesperson for the private schools’ council in an interview with EducationWeb.com.gh over the weekend said the i7 laptops with Wi-Fi Internet connectivity are to enhance teaching in classrooms.



“We are launching the i7 laptops, tablets for private school teachers and students across the country tomorrow in the Ashanti region. This is aimed at sharing 200,000 Laptops with routers to the teachers for them to pay over 36 months,”



According to him, GNACOPS after the launch at Janet Educational Complex in the Ashanti Region will also distribute one (1) million educational tablets with Wi-Fi Internet connectivity to students in private schools across the country.

"The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) will from August 3, 2021, give 1 million educational tablets for all the students to connect to global education platforms such CISCO, FaceBook, and Google Academy,” he stated.



The nationwide WiFi connectivity in private education, the Communications Director for the private schools’ council noted, is a major significant change to bring greater heights in the country’s educational system.



“GNACOPS is in partnership with Celtel Networks Limited and P2S Ghana limited to provide internet connectivity with the highest speed to all private schools and teachers in Ghana to boost educational delivery,” he told EducationWeb.