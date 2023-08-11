Private sector holds the key in dealing with huge unemployment – Alan to TESCON

NPP flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has prescribed a robust private sector as the only way to dealing with unemployment in the country.

Speaking to members of the Tertiary Education Confederacy (TESCON) KNUST branch, which is the Student Wing of the party, Mr. Kyerematen made the point that the public sector at any given time in Ghana cannot employ more than seven hundred thousand people (700,000).



What this means is that the public sector cannot provide any hope for the students who will be coming to the job market after school.



This therefore means that the private sector must hold the fort to deal with the huge unemployment.



Mr. Kyerematen, therefore, admonished the students to go across the length and breadth of this country to make sure that he wins so he could help strengthen the private sector to create the employment opportunities for them to also get employment.

He recognized the important role Tescon has played towards the forward march of the NPP and encouraged the students to take their studies very serious.



The students enbloc were so grateful to Mr. Alan Kyerematen for respecting them as an organ of the NPP by spending time out of his busy schedule to meet them.



The TESCON members assured to work hard to ensure that Alan wins the primary and goes ahead to win the Presidency of the country.