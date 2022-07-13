9
Privileges Committee goes into crunch meeting to decide Adwoa Safo’s fate

Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey And Kennedy Agyapong1212212 The Committee will determine the fate of Henry Quartey, Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

3 MPs cited for absenteeism

Speaker referrers 3 MPs to Privileges Committee

Committee to make recommendation on 3 absentee MPs

Parliament’s Privileges Committee is currently in a crunch meeting to resolve the matter of 3 legislators charged with absenteeism.

The committee will determine the fate of Sarah Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey, and Kennedy Agyepong, who were referred to them by the speaker of parliament on May 4, 2022.

They have been cited for absenting themselves from over fifteen sittings of the house.

The Speaker referring the MPs to the Committee noted that their absence from the house without his permission breached the regulations of the house.

During the Committee's hearing sitting last week, two of the MPs, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Henry Quartey, appeared to justify their absence.

The two who have since resumed participation in the sittings of the house cited health reasons.

However, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya failed to honour the committee’s invitation.

The MP, who was expected to make a virtual appearance, is said to have kept the members waiting and eventually failed to show up.

The committee is expected to make a final recommendation to the speaker on the 3 MPs.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
