Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her

Adwoa Safo

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has summoned publicly Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya MP, to appear before the committee on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the Parliamentary Service and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection failed to honour all invitations to appear before the Committee after the Speaker’s directive.



The fresh summons is to be published in “all relevant media”.



“This comes after all attempts to reach Honorable Member by the Committee failed,” parts of the summons read.



“The summons from part of the Committee’s work, referred to by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, pursuant to Article 97(1)(C) of the Constitution and Orders 15 and 16(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, for consideration and report to the House, on the absence of the Member from Parliament for more than fifteen sittings, without permission in writing of the Speaker during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

“The Committee has employed all available means, both official and unofficial to serve the Member with an invitation letter, including sending the invitation letter to her office and pigeonhole in Parliament, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, where she superintended as the Sector Minister, her official email addresses, known social media handles and through her Personal Assistant,” the statement read further.



The four-time MP has been given the option to honour the invitation via Zoom, a platform she recently broke her silence on in a media interview with Accra-based Joy News.



The summons form part of the work of the Privileges Committee after Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin referred the issue of the absence of some three Members for more than 15 sittings in the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament without prior permission in writing.



