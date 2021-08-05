Privileges committee cancels Ken Agyapong hearing

MP for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has canceled a scheduled hearing in a case involving Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong over his inciteful comments against journalist Erastus Asare Donkor.

The Chairman of the committee through a zoom meeting with members announced its hearing will take place today.



But Kasapa News has gathered the meeting will not come off as announced. The reasons for the late cancellation of the hearing are unknown yet.



Parliament however rises tomorrow.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin referred the MP to the Privileges Committee after Tamale North MP Alhassan Suhuyini moved a motion for the Assin Central lawmaker to be referred to the Committee over what he calls inciteful comments against the Multimedia Journalist.



The NET2 TV owner, on the same station, had allegedly called for a ‘serious’ beating of Erastus Asare Donkor. He also threatened in a live telecast that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly”.