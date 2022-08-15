Pro-Alan Health Walk showed Ashanti is ready for 2024 – Organizers

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

The organizers of the health walk by New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroots in the Ashanti Region which was dubbed "Aduru Wu So" have said the turnout of the event showed that the party still has massive support in the Ashanti Region.

The organizers stressed that the walk which was in support of the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is a message to the party on the person who has the support of the party in its stronghold.



“Last weekend's Health Walk, 'Aduru wo so,' organized by Asanteman in support of the Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, demonstrated how to campaign to optimize votes in the 2024 election for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the party.



“The outpouring of love and attendance at the walk is an indication that support for Mr Kyerematen has increased and he is regarded as NPP Unifier and the best choice to lead the NPP to break the 8,” parts of the statement read.



It added that a statement made by Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, an NPP activist and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency has been either intentionally misinterpreted by political opponents or misunderstood by some people.

“The organizers of the Health Walk will like to put on record two very positive outcomes. First, it demonstrated that the party at the grass-root level is very much energized and ready to lead the Party to victory in 2024. In addition, it showed how much the Ashanti region, the stronghold of the party is ready to support Mr Kyerematen's leadership of the NPP,” the organizers added.



IB/SARA