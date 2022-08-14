Pro-Alan health-walk triggers social media ‘fight’ among NPP supporters

Hundreds turned up for walk in Kumasi

The cracks within the governing New Patriotic Party have been deepened by the decision of some members to stage a health walk in the name of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen despite an official order from the party.

On social media, notable members of the party are shading each other and forcefully defending their teams as they banter over the walk which one side claims are a blatant disregard for the party’s constitution.



The attacks, shades, and vitriolic are just wild on social media as party people take on each other over what the walk means for the party.



Background



In what could be described as a mammoth walk, hundreds of supporters participated in the ‘Aduru Wo Su’ health walk on , August 13, 2022 in Kumasi.



The walk which was organized by a collective pro-Alan groups was aimed at whipping up support for the Trade and Industry Minister’s flagbearership ambitions for the 2024 polls.

Photos and videos sighted by GhanaWeb shows that the event was well patronized with patrons who were draped in ‘Aduru Wo Su’ t-shirts having fun and jamming to songs.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua a day before the event indicated that he had called on the organisers to call it off.



According to the general secretary, the planned walk would contravene the code of ethics outlined ahead of the party’s opening of nominations for flagbearer election and campaigns.



He noted that the event must not happen in the interest of forging peace, cohesion and a level playing ground in the party ahead of its flagbearer contest and national election in 2024.



“I am asking that for the love and respect they have for me, and in the interest of the party, they call off the walk,” the General Secretary said.

In an interview on Kessben FM, the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, referencing the party’s code of conduct, said the walk will contravene the party’s ban on open and covert campaigns ahead of the official opening of nominations.



“Members, supporters and sympathisers of the party at all levels shall not at any point initiate any gathering camouflaged as activities or meetings which has the tendency of promoting the interest of a prospective presidential or parliamentary candidate,” he quoted the party’s code of conduct.



