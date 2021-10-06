Pro-LGBTQ+ group: Isn't it interesting no Muslim is involved? - Asani Tano

Yaw Asani Tano, LPG National Organizer

The clergy has been a strong voice in support of the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament. Christian and Muslim leaders have at different times voiced opposition to same-sex relations.

But for Yaw Asane Tano, a former national official of the Convention Peoples Party, CPP, the leadership of the church must do more by removing members who have expressed open support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex, LGBTQ+, community.



Asane Tano, currently the National Organizer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, LPG, was speaking on Monday when he appeared as a panelist on UTV's morning show, Adekye Nsroma.



The subject of discussion was the report that some 15 human rights defenders had written to Parliament seeking a dismissal of the LGBTQ+ bill.



"These people are nation wreckers that need not be part of society. It is time that clergymen associated with such persons expel them from their flock because they are not supposed to be part of society," he said.



He stressed that it was worrying for the group to openly propagate an attitude, value and tradition alien to Ghanaians.

"You know what is even more interesting? We were discussing offline, that there is no single Muslim listed, all these people are Christians. We say we are holier than thou ...we even secretly think we are holier than them, no Muslim is listed.



"You hardly hear that an Imam has taken someone to the beachside to bathe them or anything like it," he added.



Watch his thoughts on the issue:



