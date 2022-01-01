Proactive, robust communication needed for victory in 2024 - Asamoah Boateng

Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Source: GNA

Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, an aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for proactive and robust party communication on the numerous government policies and programmes to raise the hopes of the electorates ahead of the 2024 election.

He said the NPP needed robust communicators to harp government's good works, which made the Party a better steward of managing the nation's resources.



“We need the strength of our highly oiled Research and Intelligence Outfit (RIO) to put the right people at the right places in our party structures and keep an eagle eye on our environment to succeed in the 2024 polls,” he said.



Giving his New Year message in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at his residency, Mr Boateng called on the populace to thank God for the mercies and grace showered on them throughout last year.



"Let’s thank God for His grace and mercies in the difficult times we all experienced - illnesses including the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty; financial instability and unemployment,” he said.



Mr. Boateng advised colleague politicians to recognise their roles as stewards of the country pay attention to their core mandate of nation-building, which must be their priority.



“We in the NPP, as well as our cousins in the National Democratic Congress, cannot wish away our differences, but we should always remember that we do have a common interests and, the foremost among them is to avoid destroying our only dear country, Ghana,” he added.

He charged the party faithful to renew their faith to work together as a unit and build bridges between the government and the grassroots.



He told them to show love and care for each other to remain eternally strong in solving the critical challenges confronting the nation.



“Strength is essential to engage constructively with our opponents. If we're weak, we can do nothing. Strength is more than physical fighting, for our opponents know that we don't fear them and we also know that they don't fear us.”



“Equally important is the spirit of unity among ourselves, by bringing all on board - past and present - by not speaking ill against our own party person, by being truthful and honest with each other.”



"This way God/Allah will bless us to continue to run the affairs of our dear nation beyond the 2024 watershed.”