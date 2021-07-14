Probe First and Second Ladies over allowances – Minority petitions AG

Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi

The Minority in Parliament wants the Auditor General to probe accounts of spouses of the President and the Vice President.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) members also want the Auditor General to compute interests accrued on the refunds.



Addressing the press on Tuesday, July 13, Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi also wants the Auditor General to verify the sources of the refunds by Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia to ascertain if the monies paid to them since 2017 were spent or they were in their respective accounts dormant.



“The first question is that since 2017 that she started receiving this salary, does it mean that she doesn’t spend the money and she kept the money in her account all this while?” the Ketu North Member of Parliament (MP) said.



“If the answer is yes, it means that she did not need the money so why did she take the money in the first place? If that is the case, refunding the money now, you must also compute the interest that the money would have accrued and pay same to government.

“So, we are calling on the Auditor General to go into the accounts of the First Lady and the Second Lady, first of all, to ascertain that the money she refunded is the money she actually received.



“Two, also to compute the interest that that money would have accrued if that money had been put in any interest-bearing account so that that interest component should also be refunded.”



They also want her accounts to be checked so that the cheque for GH¢899,097.84 she issued does not bounce.