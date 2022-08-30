2
Probe alleged brutalities on residents at Nuaso - FOSDA to Nat'l Security

3 1.jpeg File photo

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has condemned the alleged brutality on the people of Nuaso in the Lower Manya District on Monday 22nd August 2022.

“We are alarmed by the report that the soldiers who accompanied Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) officials to the community to fix prepaid meters ended up brutalizing unarmed citizens, shooting at them and inflicting gunshot wounds on about 6 or more people.”

“The alleged act of the military personnel is an unacceptable abuse and misuse of their powers and service. FOSDA, therefore calls for an independent investigation into the allegation and offenders sanctioned,” the Executive Director for FOSDA, Theodora Anti demanded in a statement.

She continued “We call on the Government and the Minister for National Security to conduct investigations as soon as possible.”

According to her, FOSDA believes that an investigation is important to minimize such future abuses and misuse of the powers and services of the Security agencies.

“FOSDA intends to pursue this issue to a conclusive end,” Madam Theodora added.

Background

The young man allegedly shot in the thigh by soldiers at Nuaso in Lower Manya Krobo risks being amputated.

Sakitey David Odonkor was on Monday, August 22, 2022, caught up in a military attack on unarmed civilians at Nuaso community while on his way to buy food and was allegedly shot.

He was rushed to St. Martin Deporres Hospital in Agormanya but an x-ray scan result showed fractured bone which the doctors recommend amputation.

However, the family of the victim failed to give consent and has since brought the victim to the house to explore other medical interventions including herbal treatment.

” I was in the house watching TV. I have a child, he told me he was hungry so I stepped out to buy waakye for him. I saw ECG staff and the Military. When I was returning, heard warning shots then suddenly I was shot in the leg. So I was rushed to Roman hospital but they said they will amputate my leg. So my brother came and took me home”.

“I am learning how to drive. I have one child and a wife. Now I don’t know who is going to take care of us,” traumatised victim Sakitey David Odonkor told Starr News.

The victim is now bedridden and hence currently wears baby diapers.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
