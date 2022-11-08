0
Probe claims a wealthy businessman attempted to bribe 'KenMustGo' MPs – OccupyGhana to OSP

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Pressure group, OccupyGhana (OG), has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to probe allegations of a wealthy businessman who attempted to bribe some 80 lawmakers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were calling for the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The allegation was first made by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

According to OccupyGhana attempting to bribe MPs is an attempt to influence the conduct of the lawmakers in the course of their official duties which is a potential corruption offence that falls within remit of the Office of Special Prosecutor.

The group wants a probe into the claim and if the allegations are established to be true, proceed to prosecute.

Some 80 NPP MPs at a press conference called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, after a meeting with the President, they backtracked and gave the Minister time to prepare the 2023 budget and also finish his engagement with the International Monetary Fund.

