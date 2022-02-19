Probe deaths of JB Danquah-Adu, Bawumia's aide - NDC dares Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

The Central regional arm of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to ignore the move by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh and some three other MPs of the majority caucus, to have a bi-partisan probe into the death of President John Evans Atta Mills.

According to the NDC, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP was only seeking to protect his position following his failure to whip his colleagues into line to get the controversial e-levy passed.



The NDC’s Central Regional Youth Organiser, Mr Eric Dadson, made this call in a statement released on Thursday, 17 February 2022.



“We want to put on record that a shakeup of the NPP leadership in Parliament is imminent” and “the NPP is considering changes in their parliamentary leadership because of their shambolic and abysmal performance”, the statement said.



The NDC has also dared Mr Annoh-Dompreh to call for a similar probe into the death of Kwabena Boadu, an aide to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as well as late MP JB Danquah-Adu.



Read the full statement below:



We call on the Speaker of Parliament and all well-meaning Ghanaians to roundly treat with contempt the preposterous call for a probe into the death of H.E Professor J. E. A. Mills by Hon. Annoh-Dompreh and his frustrated colleagues.

We want to put on record that, a shake-up of the NPP leadership in parliament is imminent, the NPP is considering changes in their parliamentary leadership because of their shambolic and abysmal performance.



This is certainly pushing Frank Annoh-Dompreh to pretend to be working in order to protect his majority Chief Whip position in parliament.



It is trite knowledge that Annoh-Dompreh goes into history as the first Majority Chief Whip of a ruling party under the 4th Republic to have failed to elect a Speaker of Parliament as well as his inability to leverage his position for the approval of the government's budget.



In fact, the depth of his lack of success and incompetence as a Chief Whip are immeasurably woeful. Like a drowning man trying to clutch at a straw, it is not surprising he is adopting such a roguish and jaundiced approach to save his face.



It is also important to put on record that:



1. Prof. Mills' death was adequately investigated and a copy of the autopsy report was made available to the family.

A copy of the report is with the brother of President Mills, Hon. Samuel Atta Mills, Member of Parliament for the KEEA Constituency who is a colleague member of Parliament.



The most prudent decision to take as a responsible Member of Parliament and a leader of his Caucus in Parliament was to contact his colleague MP for information pertaining to the cause of death of his brother if his intent for calling for this probe was not diabolical.



2. We challenge Annoh Dompreh and his colleagues to marshal the courage to also call for a probe into the mysterious death of Mr Kwabena Boadu, an aide to Dr Alhaji Bawumia who died under very bizarre circumstances.



There were a lot of hanging issues surrounding the tragic death of Kwabena Boadu and an NPP Member of Parliament, Hon. JB Dankwa which Ghanaians are equally interested in unravelling the mysteries behind those tragic deaths.



There would, therefore, be the need for Annoh-Dompreh and his fiendish cohorts to gather the courage to request for a bipartisan probe into those unfortunate and untimely deaths as well.