Probe into Mills' death: How did they handle 2020 polls killings, JB Danquah death? - Adib Saani

A foreign policy and security analyst, Adib Saani, has urged Ghanaians to disregard the motion by some four Members of Parliament to have the death of the late former president of Ghana, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, investigated because it is only a diversionary tactic.



He explained that this request should not be taken seriously, especially when these same MPs did not realize that, the deaths of some 9 people in the 2020 general elections could have also been investigated.



He added that the MPs are also seeking to play infantile mind games with Ghanaians and should not be given the attention they seek.



“The decision by four members of the Majority group in Parliament to file a private member’s motion seeking the constitution of a bi-partisan group to probe the death of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills is a diversionary tactic that shouldn't be taken seriously.

“It is shocking that these MPs never noticed that about 9 Ghanaians were killed in the last election. The bloodiest in any election in Ghana,” he said to GhanaWeb.



Adib Saani, who is also the Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, wondered how these same MPs have not found reason to have the death of a colleague of theirs who was killed in cold-blood, investigated but want to have the one of the late former president interrogated.



“Their own colleague, JB Danquah, was killed in a gruesome fashion with the investigation becoming more murky by the day. His widow even at a point complained over how an investigator wanted to take advantage of her,” he quizzed.



He added that, with many experiencing a lot of hardships currently in the country, the least of the things they should be concerned about is investigating the death of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.



“In the midst of all the economic crisis and suffering the only sensible and progressive way forward for these MPs is to investigate Mills' death? That is not only warped, it’s an insult to Ghanaians. It is also a demonstration of their nonchalance to the anger brewing within the Ghanaian society,” he said.



Background:

Some four Members of Parliament (MPs) from the New Patriotic Party have filed a motion for parliament to probe the death of late former President John Evans Atta Mills.



The four MPs led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh are requesting the House to constitute a bi-partisan Committee to give details to circumstances that led to the death of Prof. Mills.



The rest of the NPP MPs who filed the Private Members Motion include Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Poku, and Tema Central MP, Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey.



“That, this Honourable House constitutes a bi-partisan Committtee; to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on 24th July, 2012,” the motion reads.



July 24, 2021, will mark ten years since the passing of former President Atta-Mills.