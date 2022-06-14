Probe into shooting incident at Islamic SHS will be swift - IGP

George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has given the strongest indication that the probe into the alleged firing of gunshots at the Islamic Senior High School will be swift.

Some Police were alleged to have fired gunshots and tear gas to disperse protesting students.



Some 30 students reportedly collapsed and were admitted to some health facilities in the region.



The IGP visited the area to gather first-hand information on the matter.



He also visited some of the students affected by the incident and was joined by the school's management.

Speaking after the visitations, the IGP said, "Whatever happened in terms of the policing aspect of it, we are going to look into it and take all actions to ensure that at the end of the day, the right thing is done, professionalism is deepened in a manner that will not create a situation that will put the life of anybody at risk."



Meanwhile, he has advised the students to use formal reporting channels when they have grievances.



"Don't bypass them to take the law into your own hands to create a situation," Dr. Dampare said.



"I made some calls, and Urban Roads and its leadership have accepted to quickly come around and ensure that the right thing is done to save your lives to live to your full potential," he revealed.