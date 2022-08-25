‘Probe military shootings at Nuaso’ – Robert Adjase to NIB, National Security

Mr. Robert Tetteyfio Adjase by a victims bed

Head of Assets at the Jubilee House, Mr. Robert Tetteyfio Adjase has tasked the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) and the Ministry of National Security to investigate the circumstances leading to the assault and shooting of some residents of Nuaso, a suburb of Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, by military personnel on Monday.

The Presidential Staffer and Head of Assets at the Jubilee House recommended the establishment of an inquiry into the military shooting of live bullets into the civilian protesters during confrontations over the installation of prepaid meters and disconnection of power to the community as a result.



Mr. Adjase a day after the shootings visited the community and victims to acquaint himself with the incident and where appropriate, sanction personnel who misconducted themselves.



He faulted the action of the soldiers in their handling of the situation and recommended an immediate probe.



“The authorities being the NIB and the national security should seriously step into this and conduct serious investigations into this and those that they find themselves in this, the law must deal with them…you don’t have the right to shoot anyone,” he asserted passionately in an interview.



The presidential staffer was in the community on Tuesday where he visited various traditional leaders and the victims of Tuesday’s shootings.



Explaining his visit to the community, Mr. Adjase noted that this was to afford him the opportunity to observe at the first hand the real issues on the ground and find a lasting solution to the five-year-old impasse.

He, as part of his visit, paid separate courtesy calls on the divisional chiefs in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area where he urged them to unite with their people to solve the problem.



At the St. Martin De Porres Hospital at Agomanya, the government official visited and interacted with the victims who were still on admission.



Incensed by the life-threatening injuries they sustained, he questioned if shooting at the unarmed civilians was the only crowd control mechanism available to the soldiers.



An angry Mr. Adjase fumed: “I will never support this especially when you touch the people of Krobo, you touch me. Being a presidential staffer doesn’t mean I don’t have mouth to talk for my people. I’m not there because of politics…why do you have to be shooting people?”



He reiterated his earlier position that not much sensitization was done ahead of the exercise. "My findings are the education on the prepaid meter didn't go down well with the Krobo people," he stressed.



The government official expressed his indignation at the recent clash despite earlier efforts to address the issue through extensive consultations with all stakeholders. “To our surprise, we were out of the country when we had a message that our people and the military people had an encounter again in which live bullets and other things were shot. We thought it was a lie and we can’t be in Accra and other places without coming to the grounds. I’m a native from here so when you touch my people, you touch me,” said Mr. Adjase.

He furthered that his findings at the hospital confirmed his fears and questioned the decision to use guns during the clash. “Truly when we got here we went to the St. Martin’s hospital where we found out that six or seven people have gunshot injuries that they are currently under admission and are under treatment at the hospital which is very uncalled for.



"That one I will stand here on the authority that, to be honest, to shoot your own brother or sister with a live bullet, as military personnel, you’re not trained to even fight your own people, you’re trained to bring peace and order,” he said. “I think that is unfair and I condemn that.”



The presidential staffer tasked the ECG and the office of national security to come out to condemn the actions of the security forces. “The ECG has to come in and seriously condemn that with the national security that it is not fair that they’ll point even a point a gun at their fellow human beings, especially as a Ghanaian and shoot,” he noted.



He also called on the chiefs and people to unite to address the current problem.