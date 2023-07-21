Probe source of Sanitation Minister’s stolen $1 million – Jantuah to investigative bodies

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has asked State investigative bodies to probe the source of Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah and husband Daniel Osei Kuffuor’s stolen $1 million and thousands of Euros.

Two domestic staff of the couple are before the court for allegedly stealing $1 million and 300,000 Euros in addition to other items.



Although the court is yet to make the final determination of the matter, Mr. Jantuah believes investigation into the source of money will help in the fight against corruption.



If we are able to establish what work he (husband of the Minister) does and that work earns him this kind of money then the major thing there will be taxes. Has he evaded taxes? If it can be proven that this money is not the Minister’s own and she didn’t gain it unscrupulously and the money is genuine where her husband has worked and got that money, then it needs to be proven.

What I see there, nobody can hold anybody for keeping money in their house. It is the tax element,” Lawyer Jantuah said on the Weekly Review segment on Morning Starr on Starr FM Friday.



He added: “It is open season and I’m not sure the court will ask because that is not what the case is about, it is about stolen money. So the authorities in this country, Special Prosecutor who looks at some of these things should ask the questions. GRA should ask the questions and let’s see where the truth lies. I wouldn’t want to hang somebody with the chain when I really don’t have the facts as to where that money is derived from.



It could be for her husband, if it is for the Minister and if it is for both of them they should prove how that money was made. You cannot bring into Ghana a million dollars at the Airport, you will be questioned, and even when you transfer money into your account here, the bank that you transferred into has a responsibility to tell the Bank of Ghana that e person has put x amount of money in his account. If the Bank of Ghana questions you and you can’t prove the right source, the Bank of Ghana can seize it.