Probe will answer 'why an officer on duty was not wearing a bullet proof vest' - IGP

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

James Oppong-Boanuh, Ghana's Inspector General of Police, IGP, has had a busy last two days as he looks to give leadership to his force and security assuarance to the general population.

His comment on insecurity being a global headache has attracted some backlash but the police chief has stressed the need to look at the issue in a bigger context.



The IGP has reiterated that investigations are ongoing with respect to the June 14 Jamestown bullion van robbery that claimed the life of a constable and a hawker whiles the van driver sustained major injuries.



On the subject of how an officer on duty did not have a body cam or bulletproof vest, he said those were two key aspects of the ongoing probe.



A body cam is a small video camera worn on the body, typically used by police officers to record arrests, evidence from crime scenes, etc.



Asked about promises relative to police on duty wearing body cams and bulletproof vests, he responded: "Body cams in themselves do not prevent the shooting of police officers but they help in investigations and depending on the circumstances we issue them out to our officers.

"We are investigating, as I indicated earlier and that is part of the investigation, as to why an officer on duty was not wearing a bullet proof vest," he added.



Oppong-Boanuh was speaking in an interview with a Joy News journalist in Accra when he made the remarks.



The IGP also stressed that the service will insist on the implementation of armoured bullion van use for Cash In Transit operations.



A 20,000 cedi bounty has been announced for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack.