Processes to reaffirm Ghana’s boundary with Burkina Faso begin

The teams from Ghana and Burkina Faso after the second meeting in Ouagadougou

The processes to reaffirm the boundary between Ghana and its neighbouring country, Burkina Faso, and also to restore the deteriorating boundary pillars to their former state, have started.

This is being led by the Ghana Boundary Commission and its counterparts in Burkina Faso.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, there are concerns that activities of gold miners, as well as other human activities, have affected the 30-year-old boundary pillars.



As part of the processes, the two parties held a first meeting at Paga, in July 2021.



The report indicated that the National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, speaking at the opening ceremony of the second meeting of the Boundary Commissions of Ghana and Burkina Faso at Ouagadougou, stated that works will get off the grounds soon.



“We will jointly seek funding for the construction of new boundary pillars including intermediary boundary pillars and border post pillars and a monument at a location that we will agree on around the border crossing.

“We will use this opportunity to urge GIZ to seek funding for us to start this project this year. It’s important for us to begin work as soon as possible so our land boundary will not become areas of dispute between border communities,” he said.



On her part, the Permanent Secretary for the Boundary Commission for Burkina Faso, Salimata Dabal, expressed great hopes about the meeting.



Adagbila Boniface Gambila, the Ambassador of Ghana to Burkina Faso, explained that he hopes the longstanding relationship between the two West African countries will help the process.



AE/BB