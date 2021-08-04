Procurement of past questions for students political – WAEC staff

The administration of WAEC has advised students to learn their books and not rely on past questions

The Controller Private Candidates Examination Department WAEC, Veronica Asante says the government's decision to procure past questions for students in Senior High Schools preparing to sit for WASSCE is politically motivated.

Speaking in an interview monitored by EducationWeb.com.gh, she said past questions are good for preparing for examinations like the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but for this time is political.



“I can’t tell if the government of other members countries of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) procures past questions for their students but in Ghana, the procurement of the Pasco has been a little bit political,” she stated.



Asked why the distribution of the past questions and answer booklets to the 2021 WASSCE students is political, the WAEC official said is because the majority of the opposition parties in the country are against the procurement.

“If the Akufo-Addo led government is willing to procure the past questions and answer booklets in the interest of the final year Senior High School (SHSs) students to help them pass WASSCE then it’s not a bad idea,” Mrs. Asante added.



The administrator of WAEC’s Private Candidates Examination urged the SHS final year students preparing to sit for the forthcoming WASSCE for School examination to learn their books and not rely on the government's past questions.



“The government providing past questions does not mean they are the real questions for the WASSCE for School exams so you should rely on them, they are to help you know everything about a particular subject,” She advised.