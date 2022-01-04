Produce 12 suspects involved in Bawku Chieftaincy clashes – Court orders AG, police

Ghana's Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Circuit Court in Accra has ordered the Attorney General’s Department and the Ghana Police Service to produce the 12 suspects in police custody involved in the Bawku chieftaincy disturbances before the court on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested last Tuesday following a renewed chieftaincy clash in Bawku which led to the loss of lives and the destruction of property.



Sporadic shootings were recorded in parts of the town prior to the renewed clashes following attempts to perform the final funeral rites for a chief who died about 41 years ago.



In court on Tuesday, when the case was called, the suspects were not produced for the second time.



On January 1, when this case first came up in court, the suspects were not produced before it was adjourned to today but were not brought again.



Assistant State Attorney, Frederick Adu-Gyemfi told the court that, they could not produce the accused persons due to circumstances beyond their control.

“Your Honour, the Republic has been served with the orders of the court on Jan 1. The order was served on IGP and due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to produce all accused before the court this afternoon,” he told the court.



He explained that, “steps are being taken to ensure that, the orders of the court are complied with,” he noted.



On an application for bail moved by the suspects through the lawyers, he said, “Unfortunately, we understand there is a bail application and the Republic has not been served and it’s Unfortunate the bail has been moved when the Republic has no knowledge.”



Lead lawyer for the suspects Martin Kpebu told the court that, in circumstances like this, the absence of AG does not negate bail.



While citing Marfo vs the Republic, he said no provision is contained in Act 30, that AG be served before bail is granted.

He said, the AG declined to be served and “the police are your agents and we took a copy and met DSP Nketia and we showed him a copy. This is not Unfortunate, if you need time, he should tell the court.”



The court presided over by Her Honour Emmanuel Essandoh ordered that, the suspects should be produced before the court tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



The suspects are Issahaku Barkin, Samuel Abduo Rahman, Seidu Mohammed Saani, Richard Amevor, Nantogma Kwami, Iddrisu Shaibu, Namaw Osman Nabia, Inusah Belko, Abdulai Gboo, Abdulai Nangbon Dana, Naa Tampuri and Dr Samuel Burgri are expected to face charge including unlawful assembly.