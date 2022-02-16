Produce names of NDC MPs in support of E-Levy - Apaak dares Okyere Baafi

Clement Apaak has dared Okyere Baafi to produce the names he said he has spoken with

IMF will ask for Free SHS to be cancelled, claims Okyere Baafi

New Juaben South MP woos constituents to support E-Levy



Treat his comments with utmost contempt - Clement Apaak



The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has said that the comments that were passed by his colleague on the other side of parliament, MP for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, on the E-Levy, should be treated with contempt.



He said that there is no truth in the statements made by the MP on the controversial levy particularly when his claims that the National Democratic Congress MPs are clandestinely giving support to the Electronic Transaction Levy are false.



It will be recalled that Michael Okyere Baafi was captured in a viral video speaking with some of his constituents, where he made a number of wild claims including the one that should the E-Levy be rejected and the government goes to the IMF, it could cause the cancellation of the Free SHS policy.

“Let us all support the E-Levy because there us one thing we haven’t said and that is should we go to the IMF, they will ask Nana Akufo-Addo to cancel the Free SHS. That will mean that your children will no longer be able to continue their education.



“I am a Member of Parliament and everyone: NDC and NPP MPs have all given their support to the bill. The NDC MPs have told us that they know when the E-Levy is passed, it will be beneficial to all of them but they cannot openly declare it and so the NDC people have told us to do whatever it takes to pass the E-Levy. So, please, let’s all support this so it benefits all of us,” he said in Twi and translated to English.



But reacting to the above comments on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, on Radio Gold and monitored by GhanaWeb, the Builsa South MP said that it is one that should be disregarded for the untruths it is.



“First of all, I think that that statement made by my colleague who carries himself as a honourable member must be treated with the utmost contempt. In the wake of the rejected budget and matters arising, including our resistance supported by the public to impose an extortionist fee on already suffering Ghanaians to raise resources when government has failed to account for all the colossal resources that have come into the public purse… is generating some delusional attitude influencing MPs, AD, B, NPP have become a waste,” he said.



Clement Apaak further reiterated the Minority’s stance on the E-Levy, adding that they remain unfazed by any kind of opposition that may be thrown at them.

“We are resolute, we are determined, we are prepared any day, any time, any hour to reject this obnoxious, extortionist scheme. How can that be possible? Are we idiots? Can we be that insincere even to ourselves?



“Don’t we know that we are fighting on behalf of Ghanaians? Don’t we know we are fighting to protect our own reputations and honour? How then could we say otherwise than what we say in Parliament?” he said.



He added that the comments passed by his colleague also goes to prove how dishonourable a person he is, daring him to come out with the names of the NDC MPs he claims to have interacted with and who are in support of the E-Levy.



“If you want to know that the honourable member doesn’t deserve the title, listen to that tape to the fullest. He doesn’t only lie about what he claims members on the NDC side in P say, but he even lies about the potential consequences if this obnoxious E-Levy is rejected.



“I am a member of the NDC in parliament, I have never chatted with him, sat with him and I dare him to mention the names of the NDC MPs…It is not true. It is just an act of desperation. The intent is to try and impugn our image, our resolve with the hope that this that they are trying to do which is being rejected by one of their own will see the light of day,” he added.