Produce names of people you gave Achimota Forest land to - Jinapor asks Nii Owoo family

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has written to the Nii Owoo family, requesting that they produce subleases and assignments of parts of the Achimota Forest lands they may have given out to any persons.



This was contained in a press statement by the Lands Ministry, dated Thursday, May 26, 2022.

According to the minister, this forms parts of efforts by his office to ensure that the issue of improper acquisition of public lands including the Achimota Forest land is adequately addressed.



The letter according to the statement, also requests that the Nii Owoo Royal Family which the state bought the Achimota Forest lands from provides the names and addresses of “all beneficiary owners of any part of the land acquired in 1927”.



It further indicated that the requested information will aid the minister take appropriate actions on the Achimota land.



Meanwhile, the minister has also given a 1-week ultimatum to the Lands and Forestry Commissions to produce information on all transactions affecting the one thousand, one hundred and eighty-five (1,185) acres of land acquired by the state for the Achimota Forest Reserve in 1927.



The Achimota Forest Land has come under contention in the past weeks following news that parts of the forest reserve had been given out to the Nii Owoo Family.



The Lands Ministry and Forestry Commission however in subsequent press statements clarified that the said family were original custodians of the land until they sold it to the state in 1927.



