Produce woman who cursed Akufo-Addo, others within 1 week – Okyenhene to fetish priest

Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has issued a one-week ultimatum to Kukurantumi based fetish priest – Togbe Shitor to produce the woman who was seen in leaked videos at the shrine invoking a curse and chanting to kill President Akufo-Addo and the Okuapenhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akufo II.

The fetish priest will be banished from Akyem land should he fail.



Okyenhene who was livid about the incident issued this warning Monday, April 12, 2021, when the fetish priest turned at the Ofori Panin fie in Kyebi to answer questions about the abominable and despicable act.

Meanwhile, Okyenhene has stated that the fetish priestess and her husband at Amanase arrested by the Police for their role in the killing of the 11-year-old boy last week will be banished.



The overlord of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area hinted that the traditional council will rise against fetish priests committing crimes on Okyeman lands if the state fails to act.