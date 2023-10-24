Prof. Adei's emotional outburst was completely needless – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), has reacted to claims by Professor Stephen Adei, the former Rector of GIMPA, with regard to corruption and arrogance within the Akufo-Addo government.

According to Nana Akomea, he was emotional in his utterances about the Akufo-Addo government.



Professor Adei has expressed his unease regarding what he perceives as corruption and arrogance within the Akufo-Addo government.



He stated, "The ‘corruption’ and ‘arrogance’ of the Akufo-Addo government is to the extent that they think that Ghana is for them and that without them, Ghana will not be there."



He also claimed that some government officials believe they should "tell us who should be our next president."



Moreover, Professor Adei called on President Akufo-Addo to address the issues of corruption within his government, particularly highlighting instances where individuals allegedly demand bribes for job opportunities in the public sector.



Reacting to the claims of Professor Adei, Nana Akomea said,

“One little thing struck me in the clip: I thought the good professor was a little bit emotional. I may be wrong, but that is the impression I got. The reason I got the impression is because there was a remark that he made where he said there are arrogant people around who are corrupt, and they are now telling us who should be our next president.



“I don’t understand this particular outburst. That is why I say I think the good professor was emotional in that interview. Because we know how we get our president in this country, every small boy or girl knows how we get president in this country. The parties put up their candidate; the NDC put up a candidate for Ghanaians to consider voting as president. The NPP in the next two weeks or so will vote for somebody to become their presidential candidate for Ghanaians to consider voting for next year in December. The other parties have their presidential candidates, and some of the other parties are in the process of choosing their candidates; they will all present them to Ghanaians and the Ghanaian electorate will vote to elect one of them, whether the NPP candidate or the others," 3News quoted Nana Akomea.



Nana Akomea noted that Professor Adei's statement about certain individuals telling Ghanaians who their next president should be was totally meaningless.



“So to be saying that some people are telling us who should be our next president is totally meaningless. I suspect that he was just taken over by emotions; that outburst was completely needless.”



NAY/WA



