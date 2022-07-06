Prof Ameyaw Akumfi begs striking teachers to return to the classroom

Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Former Minister of Education

Former Minister of Education, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has appealed to teachers to return to the classroom.

A coalition of Teacher unions on Monday, July 4, 2022, announced that they are laying down their tools.



They say although they have called on the government to provide teachers with a cost of living allowance, all calls have fallen on deaf ears.



Therefore their last resort was to leave the classroom in order to drum home their level of seriousness to the government.



But speaking to a section of teachers, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi who has himself been a teacher and an Education Minister has appealed to teachers to return to the classroom.

Prof Ameyaw Akumfi said such breaks in the academic calendar not only affect academic work but also has some form of social effect.



He noted that teenage girls are taken advantage of during these periods and that may result in teenage pregnancies.



“Once a teacher, always a teacher, go back to school. Please go back to school. Our children are just wandering around so please go back to school. As for the COLA, it will come. This is a special appeal from a Teacher.



Now we are all parents I went to another place and they said they want to go for a week and I said it is too long. I wish tomorrow you can go back to school, this is a special appeal from a teacher to his colleagues,” he said.