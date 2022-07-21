Prof Atta Mills sanitised ‘politics of insults’- Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

The late president John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has said that the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills portrayed that one can engage in politics of conscience.

Reflecting on the fond memories of the late president on the tenth anniversary of his passing, the Chief Imam’s spokesperson described the late president as a humble person, and this was reflected in the way he carried himself.



“His whole demeanor, look at his demeanor. You know, when somebody is a humble person, you can see it in their body language and the tone of their speech. Atta Mills did not speak like a king. His humility was spectacular,” he said on GTV’s breakfast show on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



Sheikh Shaibu reiterated that the late president’s level of humility was very spectacular, adding that, one of the things he loved about the late president, which is currently a challenge for the country and one of the late president’s major concerns, was what he described as ‘politics of insult‘.



He expressed concern about the insult that has taken over our politics today.

“Today in our politics, if you are not ferocious, if you don’t sound toxic, if you cannot run down a personality, if you cannot attack, you will not catch the attention of even the potential president,” he said.



He explained that if politics can undergo any change as we remember the late president, Ghanaians should put a spotlight on him and see whether we can transform the way we are doing our elections.



He added that he would not support anyone who speaks indecently.



“I will never support any young man who, for whatever reason, is a politician, and he sounds very indecent in his language. You can criticise but criticise with moderation. That’s what I want to see."