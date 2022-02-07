Prof. Avoke: Effutu MUSEC orders police protection for reinstated VC of UEW

UEW

Prof. Mawutor Avoke will be given police protection as he takes charge as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education in Winneba, according to the Effutu Municipal Security Council (MUSEC).

This was contained in a communique sighted by dailymailgh.com and addressed to the Police Commander at the Winneba Division in the Central Region, just days after a High Court ordered the reinstatement of the embattled professor.



“In view of this kindly ensure proper security for him at his private residence, House Number WR 20/2 Court street, Winneba”, the letter signed by Hon. Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, the Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu, where the school is located.



“You are also to determine other security arrangement necessary for him, as he takes office”, the letter further stated.



A legal tussle, which began in July 2017, saw Professor Mawutor Avoke and three other principal officers dismissed for some alleged financial malfeasance.



Three senior lecturers including Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh were later in 2019 dismissed for misconduct and insubordination.



But a Winneba High Court, last week, ordered that Professor Mawutor Avoke be reinstated, including all those who were affected by the legal tussle.

The court also directed that their salary arrears should be paid with retrospective effect from the date they were unlawfully removed.



Ensure Avoke, others ousted from UEW are reinstated – EduWatch to Gov’t



The development has received widespread reaction from interests groups and individuals who are familiar with the case.



Education think thank, Africa Education Watch believes that while the process of reconciliation has begun, with the formation of a Committee at the UEW, its successful outcome depends on the genuine honesty and commitment of members and affected persons to forgive and move on.



“We call on the Minister of Education to take a keen interest in following through to ensure every decision of the Winneba High Court is fully and timeously implemented to serve justice, especially to innocent persons who have suffered the injustice of being denied their jobs, salaries and other entitlements.”



“The lessons from the UEW politics and litigation are too expensive to be forgotten by the university/academic community in Ghana. Let’s all be guided accordingly,” Africa Education Watch noted in a statement.