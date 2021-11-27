Prof. Badu Akosa calls for training of more health professionals to combat COVID-19

Founder and Board Chair of the Ensign Global College, Mrs. Lynette Gay presenting a plaque

Source: Tsey Richard, Contributor

Vice Board Chair of the Ensign Global College, Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa, has called for the training of more health specialists such as health professionals, health and safety professionals, and safety professionals, among others in the country.

According to him, the step was necessary to deal with future pandemics like the COVID-19 pandemic currently plaguing the country and the world at large.



Professor Akosa made the call when the Ensign Global College located at Kpong in the Eastern Region on Saturday graduated its 6th batch of 19 students after undergoing two years of rigorous training at the facility.



The graduates were conferred with Master of Public Health (MPH) degrees at their graduation ceremony to signify their successful completion of the two-year-program at the institution.



Keynote speaker for the event, Professor Afua Adwoa Jectey Hesse encouraged the new graduates to enter their respective fields with confidence and utmost professionalism which she noted were key requirements to their professions.



President of the Ensign Global College, Professor Stephen C. Alder, urged the new graduates to take advantage of their access to “exceptional education” to embark on the never-ending task of boldly facing all challenges that stand in the way of health and prosperity.

The president while charging the graduating class of 2021 to be agents of prosperity, noted that there are key indicators on which to leverage to achieve prosperity.



“To promote prosperity, we are to be builders, we are to be positive and constructive-to create rather than tear down,” noted the president. “My charge to Ensign Global College graduating class of 2021 is to be agents of prosperity.”



Highlighting the change of name of the institution, the president described the official change of name of the college from Ensign College of Public Health to Ensign Global College as an “important transition.”



He said, “The change marks an important transition as we embrace the increasingly global orientation of this evolving institution and our growth of fields that are complementary to our public health program.”



According to him, though the prevailing COVID-19 has seen and continues to devastate various sections of society, it also presented an opportunity to all across the globe to “live well.”

The pandemic, he added emphasized the common bond shared by humanity despite living in a world that too often focuses on individual differences, stressing that the best way to combat the virus was to work together.



Founder and Board Chair of the Ensign Global College, Mrs. Lynette Gay charged the Public Health Program to improve health and well-being in Ghana, West Africa and throughout the world by developing community-oriented public health professionals who will be leaders to join the Ensign community in advancing the science and practice of global health.



According to her, the institution has been approached by other institutions, foundations and other businesses desirous of partnership to also introduce their innovations for students particularly in the field of entrepreneurship.



Mrs. Lynette Gay disclosed that plans are in the offing for the running of additional programs at the college.



“We want to branch out into certain areas of business and other aspects of health aspect. We’d like to do Masters of Health Management, Masters of Business Creation and we’re going to be working with several businessmen in Africa that would allow them to have their training done here,” said the founder and board chair.

She added that students of the facility are taught leadership skills and to be great innovators as they go out to make positive necessary changes in the health systems to enable people access more understanding and more affordable healthcare.



Vice Board Chair of the Ensign Global College, Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa in noting that the three pillars of the new logo of the institution represent leadership of people, of communities and of societies, professionalism at the highest level and innovation was hopeful that the graduates would go forth to share leadership, professionalism and innovation.



He called for the training of more health specialists such as health professionals, health and safety professionals, and safety professionals, among others in the country to deal with future pandemics like the current COVID-19.



He described them as “important”, insisting that they are needed in every aspect of human life.



Immediate past SRC president of the college, Stephen Henry Afakordzi said the Executive Committee of the Council at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, took the initiative to reach out to communities and selected tertiary, secondary, and basic schools within the Lower Manya Krobo area and distributed face masks, sanitizers and other COVID-19 items to help fight the pandemic.

Deserving students were recognized for their outstanding performances.



They included Lucy Makafui Nutakor who picked the award for Overall Best Student, Stephen Henry Afakordzi for Exemplary Student Leadership, Sedinam Adamaley for Best Thesis with Deborah Charkie Charwey, Victoria Partey Newman, Sedinam Adamaley and Choice Muchina picking the Community Service Awards.



The graduates were presented with their scrolls and hooded to symbolize their successful completion of the program.